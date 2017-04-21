After some close losses in league play, the Los Alamitos High boys volleyball team talked about focusing in on defense and the competitiveness they’ve brought to their matches this season.

The Griffins again battled in a tight match on Friday at Fountain Valley High, but this time it was the Griffins that came up with big plays in critical moments. The end result was a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 win over the Barons at Fountain Valley High.

“Blocking was a difference for us tonight,” Head Coach Mike Whitcomb said.

After winning the first two sets, the Griffins looked like they might put the third set away handily. They took an 11-6 lead before the Barons began to rally. Fountain Valley pulled to within 11-9, and then to 13-11 on a misplay by the Griffins, when the Griffins took a 14-11 lead, the Barons went on a 3-0 led to tie the set at 14-14.

When the Barons took a 19-17 lead, the Griffins got a kill off a block by Jake Maffett and then an ace serve to tie the set at 19-19. Fountain Valley would eventually regain the lead, 23-21, when the Griffins were called for palming the ball on hit.

The Barons had a net serve to get the Griffins a point and senior outside hitter Kevin Marshall got a block for a point to tie the set at 23-23. Marshall followed that with a kill off a block attempt to give the Griffins a 24-23 lead. Fountain Valley tied the set at 24-24, but junior middle blocker Josh Ridgeway got the lead back to Los Al with a kill off a tip.

Sophomore middle blocker Eric Allen then got a kill off a dig that came back over and out of bounds to end the match.

The Griffins were looking to take their momentum into a match against league-leading Huntington Beach on Monday and into the second half of league play.

“Getting a win on the road in a close match should help us,” Whitcomb said.

Maffett had 14 kills to lead the Griffins and Marshall had 12.

Junior setter Bryce Thompson had four kills and 33 assists.

Senior Mason Broersma had 14 digs.

This article appeared in the April 12, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.