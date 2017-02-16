Los Alamitos High School Varsity Song team won first place in the Small Varsity Pom and Jazz divisions on Feb. 4-5.

The team competed in the Universal Dance Association’s National Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Competing against 64 schools in both divisions from all over the country, Los Al didn’t let the pressure faze them and swept the competition. The Varsity Song team came in to this year’s competition as the defending champions in the Small Varsity Pom division as it had won in 2016, but this year the team doubled their success with two national titles.