After a disappointing season, Los Al grapplers rebounded and qualified seven wrestlers for the CIF tournament. Ethan Bakker, Los Al’s 220 pounder was ranked second in county all season and ran away with the Sunset league championship with all first round pins. At 35 and 3 on the season, Bakker continued his dominance through CIF where he pinned his way to the finals and won a 9-1 decision for the Title and a berth at Masters. He joins the ranks of past Los Al Legends Dickie Brown, Mason Kumashiro, and Richard Odierno to win CIF in the last decade.

Sean Amberry, ranked fourth in county at 132 pound division, along with Joseph Pedregon at 138 pound division punched their tickets to CIF, both also winning Sunset league titles. Amberry fought a tough field, dropping only one bout on his way to a thrilling come from behind victory to claim third place and a trip to Masters. Pedregon, seeded eighth, caught the number one seed in the third round where he nearly fought to victory. Just one win from a place on the podium, he lost a heartbreaker with a second left in the match to close out a stellar carreer.

Toben Torres, Cullen Murray, Kobe Kim, and Andres Osborn, all qualified for CIF with Murray making it to the second day. Noah Thiel, who made big strides this year at 170 pound division, was an alternate. With several returning starters and a strong freshman class coming in, next year Los Al will be the team to watch.