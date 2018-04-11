Eddie Clement, who for 16 years has provided music behind Los Alamitos High School’s perennial national champion choirs, has been named a classified employee of the year by the school district board.

Los Alamitos High School Principal Dr. Brandon Martinez, who introduced Clement to a standing ovation of students, teacher and administrators attending the board meeting, said he is far more than an accompanist.

“He is a mentor, a teacher, someone working behind the scenes as a tireless advocate for students. If you were to remove Eddie from the equation, I don’t know that we would be as successful as we are.”

David Moellenkamp, Los Alamitos choir director and assistant principal, said he met Clement 10 years ago while judging a choir performance before coming to the high school. “I said if he comes with the job, I’m for sure going to work here,” Moellenkamp said.

“He’s a genius who cares so deeply about the students and their parents, and we definitely would not be as great as we are without him.”

Moana Dherlin, assistant choir director, said Clement “makes us all look really good. He knows exactly what we need and never misses a beat.

“I get the joy of spending hours with Eddie every single day, every single rehearsal, every weekend with this amazing and incredible man,” Dherlin said.

Clement, who is band director for the show choirs instrumental combo, just returned from the Heart of America National Show Choir Competition in Orlando where Los Alamitos’ SoundFX choir won a fifth straight national championship.