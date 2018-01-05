Authorities say two men are dead, including the shooter, after a holiday gathering turned deadly Friday at a well established Long Beach law firm.

Major Langer, 75, one of the founders of Parsons, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison, was shot and killed in the apparent attack. The alleged shooter, John A. Mendoza, 58, shot Langer and another attorney, Ronald Beck, 64, before apparently turning the gun on himself.

The law firm is located in the Bixby Knolls section of Long Beach. Authorities say other employees were presented but no one else was physically injured in the shooting.

Beck was immediately driven to the hospital by a third party and is expected to survive the attack. KTLA Channel 5 reported that the shooting occurred during a Christmas Party and that Mendoza had been fired from the firm. Langer was reportedly to be actively managing the firm and Beck was purportedly involved in the day-to-day operation of the law firm.

After the shooting, partner Todd Harrison issued a statement on behalf of the firm lamenting the “senseless act of workplace violence.” Further, the firm’s statement on Twitter praised Langer’s key role in making the firm a success.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that occured,” the statement said. “On behalf of our entire firm, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Major Langer, who was killed in this tragic accident. “Major was a big part of the law firm’s success.”

“Major leaves a wife, children and grandchildren, a legacy as truly special as he was. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Major’s family as well as the family of Ronald Beck, who was injured and remains hospitalized.”

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with any information is urged to call investigators Donald Goodman or Mark Mattia at 562-570-7244 or submit the information to www.la.crimestoppers.org.