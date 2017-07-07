The 25th Annual Cypress Memorial Day Classic, which was sponsored by AYSO Region 154 of Cypress took place in May. The Cypress Surf BU12 team took on Hawthorne and Palm Springs on the first day of the competitionm which ended with a tie and a win. On the second day, they beat Palos Verdes to qualify for the semi finals, which they won against Corona. The final was a rematch against Hawthorne. The Cypress team lost and became the 2nd place team in the division.

This article appeared in the June 21, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.