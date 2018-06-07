AYSO Region 159 Girl’s U12 Team (The Sand Witches) coached by Mike Flores and Justin Bragg went undefeated this past weekend at the Huntington Beach 7v7 Sand Soccer Tournament. Down 3-1 at halftime in the championship match, The Sand Witches stormed back with three unanswered goals to beat the Moreno Valley Rebels 4-3.

The team will compete this fall in AYSO Region 159, one of the largest youth soccer organizations serving Los Alamitos/Rossmoor/Seal Beach. Late registration is still open for youth soccer players ages 5-19 at www.ayso159.org.