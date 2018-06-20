Approximately 10 years ago, I had the opportunity to travel to South Africa for an incredible trip that included several days on a safari to view wild animals in protective reserve. While the animals were protected from hunting, there was no intervention with the natural interaction of the animals. They were left to live by their normal order.

On our first day of safari, we came across a massive, magnificent elephant. It turned out to be the biggest of many we would see. It came out of a bushy area, walked across the open area where our vehicle was stopped and made its way to the other side of the open ground to more trees and bushes to feed on.

However, before making the cross, it turned toward our vehicle, walked to within feet of us and just looked at us for a few minutes. It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I was awestruck by the sight of such a large, yet seemingly gentle creature. It was majestic.

The idea that these types of animals can be hunted for sport, was never something in which I have held an interest. I had also never given it much thought. But the experience of seeing these animals (and I saw them all) can be a live-changing experience. It’s something everyone should be able to experience during their life.

Countries like Africa, where these animals are most prevalent, are fighting a noble fight to stop illegal poaching of animals. As a world, we should all be protecting the wildlife that is so vital to the ecosystem and yet so delicate.

The long Segway here, is that even though the fight for big animals is distant from out lives, we too have species that need protection. From the sea creatures that swim along nearby shores and call this area home, to the bees, a vital creature to our way of life.

Recently, District 47 Congressman Alan Lowenthal and other congress members took action to try and protect the birds along our shores. So many things can threaten these birds. In this bill, the protection is against dangers from fishing threats. I realize the hypocritical issue with my ideals, in that I enjoy eating fish, but I also think it’s never wrong to consider ways to protect the ecosystem that keeps us alive.

Lowenthal’s office release a statement on the act, which read, in part:

The Albatross and Petrel Conservation Act would implement the international Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels (ACAP), a conservation agreement that has been signed by thirteen member countries since 2001. President George W. Bush first asked the U.S. Senate to ratify the agreement in 2008, and while President Barack Obama listed it as a priority, the Senate has yet to take action.

“It is critical that the United States implement the ACAP, and in doing so encourage other nations to adopt strong conservation standards and take steps to ensure that foreign fishing vessels follow international conservation measures that protect endangered seabirds,” Congressman Lowenthal said. “I believe this is a perfect opportunity for our nation to not only resume leadership on the conservation issue, but improve wildlife conservation around the world.”

Many albatross and petrel species are among the most threatened seabirds in the world because of habitat loss and fisheries bycatch (unwanted fish and other marine creatures caught during commercial fishing for a different species), but the U.S. has been a leader in reducing fisheries bycatch.

This planet seems to be at a critical juncture. It’s likely to be a long time before we are colonizing Mars. We need to keep this little rock we live on a viable place for life, at least a little bit longer.