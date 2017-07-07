Many local high school spring sports programs walked away with CIF titles in their respected division this year. Last weekend, the CIF Southern Section office named Coaches and Players of the Year and many local teams saw its coaches and players earn top honors.

Los Al’s Weil named Coach of the Year

The CIF-Southern Section Softball Coaches’ Committee named Los Alamitos High School’s softball coach Rob Weil the Division 1 Coach of the Year on June 19. Also highlighted by the Committee is Los Al’s catcher Mary Iakopo, who was named to the 2017 All CIF Southern Section Division 1 Softball Team. Los Al’s softball team is coming off a successful year that saw the team win the CIF-SS Division 1 softball title, which is the first in the school’s history, according to CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod.

Cypress’ Paige Hallam also earned a spot on the Division 1 All-CIF Softball Team list this year.

Cypress volleyball team earns Coach of the Year, Player of the Year

The CIF-Southern Section Volleyball Coaches’ Committee named Cypress High School’s boys volleyball coach Alex Griffiths the Division 3 Coach of the Year on June 19. The Committee also named Cypress’ Chris Cons, who plays setter, as this year’s Division 3 Player of the Year. Other Cypress players who received recognition on the 2017 All CIF Southern Section Division 3 Volleyball Team are outside hitter Erik Papke and middle blocker Ezekiel Vaielua. Cypress’ volleyball team won this year’s CIF-SS title in Division 3. The title is the first in the school’s history according to CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod.



Kennedy volleyball team earns Coach of the Year, Player of the Year

Travis Warner, who’s Kennedy High School’s volleyball coach, was named the Division 4 Coach of the Year by the CIF-Southern Section Volleyball Coaches’ Committee on June 19. The Committee also named Kennedy’s Logan Dykes as the Division 4 Player of the Year. Other Kennedy players who received recognition on the 2017 All CIF Southern Section Division 4 Volleyball Team are setter Spencer Hirai and middle blocker Adam Rivera.

Kennedy’s volleyball team won this year’s CIF-SS title in Division 4, the first in the school’s history according to CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod.

Compiled by Jesus A. Ruiz

This appeared in the June 21, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.