FC Premier Los Alamitos (Boys 2005) head coached by Donovan Martinez (LAHS varsity soccer coach) brought home the 2017 Anaheim Cup this past weekend. The team went undefeated, scored 15 goals and gave up one goal to become the 2017 Anaheim Cup Silver Division Champions. Pictured front row to back row are: Wilson Fedre, Reed Flores, Chase Mclachlan, Antonio Apuzzo, Jacob Herrera, Jaison Calub, Connor McLachlan, Alex Skalmowski, Jack Brown, Mario Botan, Shaun Im, Dominic Primeaux, Mathew Kuras, Dylan Marin and Ethan Frank. The boys will be representing our community in the upcoming State Cup in February. Alex Morgan of the USWNT developed her soccer skills under the leadership of FC Premier and the club is the pinnacle of boys and girls soccer development in our community. For more information email FCPLosAlamitos@gmail.com.