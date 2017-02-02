In the last meeting in December at the Cypress Sunshine Club had sandwiches from Marie Callendars and celebrated 10 members of the club who are 90 years old. Pauline Callanan, who sends out remembrance cards on special occasions or just to let people know we are thinking of them, presented each with a small gift to celebrate another year.

The club celebrates birthdays on the third week of the month with cake and also celebrates many other special occasions and three big dinners during the year with entertainment. There are drawings for door prizes and opportunity prizes and on some occasions we have beautiful baskets that can be won.

Everyone is invited to attend and join. If you are a Cypress resident you could become a member for $3. If you do not live in Cypress you would become a friend of the club and be able to join at a later date. The cost each week is 50 cents at the door unless you are 90 years old and then you are an honorary member. If you would like more information, please contact President, Judy Wagner at 714-995-4242 or email her at tweetywag@aol.com.

The Cypress Sunshine Club meets every Thursday afternoon from 1:30-4 p.m. They have a short meeting and then play Bingo for wonderful prizes from the 99 cents store. It is a social club that has around 260 members and it is a great way to meet other people and make friends.