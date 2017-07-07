Glad to see LA Fitness coming

Dear Editor,

As a longtime resident of Rossmoor (27 years) I’m glad to see a first class fitness club coming to our community.

There are some valid concerns about the project but also a lot of misinformation being spread.

When I first moved here in 1979, the space in question was occupied by Family Fitness and the Super Saver Cinema.

People forget how run down both of these establishments were and the kind of patrons the cinema attracted.

This is very unlikely to be the case with this clean modern facility that is promoting healthy living.

For a fitness program to be effective for members it must also be convenient. My family is a member of 24 Hour Fitness on Katella, which is a 10-minute drive but we would switch to Rossmoor in a heartbeat. Over 10,000 people reside in Rossmoor and for many a membership at LA Fitness could be the start to a healthier lifestyle–something we all need.

Hartmut Schroeder

Rossmoor

What is the real problem with the addition of LA Fitness?

Dear Editor,

It seems to me we already have a problem and everyone is laying it on allowing a future LA Fitness into the Rossmoor Center.

The developers can go pound sand for all I care. They are just after the profit of this venture.

There is already a problem. It is the poor traffic pattern design of the entire center. No thought went into the through traffic into residential between Sprouts and Panera, the in and outgoing traffic patterns or the improper parking ratios of the condos and apartments. Just observe the situation without any background information. There is already parking congestion in and out of the center and designated parking that is under utilized.

There is a big parking lot behind the center. Hardly any cars park there because no one wants to, and the people who want to are not allowed to.

So they park on Main Way and Kempton. How are we to solve that? LA Fitness does not affect or solve the problem.

Here is the solution. Let LA Fitness in and condition the LA Fitness Permit to give a lifetime condo, apartment parking displaced person parking permit (CAPDPPP) on the developer’s property due to the poorly planned center.

Problem is solved. Developer gave up something, but is happy, Kempton and Main Way people are happy. CAPDPPP people are happy. Everyone is happy.

Not really.

I live on Kempton and I don’t believe the problem is LA Fitness. I believe the problem is the ignorant remodel design of the entire center and persons that it allowed this all to happen.

The through street between Sprouts and Panera needs to be rethought out and fixed. Cars’ in and out patterns at Sprouts need to be addressed. The In-N-Out restaurant traffic access and patterns needs fixing. More right hand in and out traffic openings from the parking lot to Seal Beach Boulevard need to be thought out and installed to alleviate the bottleneck at Spouts. Fix the idiotic and dangerous traffic pattern crossing at Seal Beach Boulevard from the east and west shopping centers. Think about backdoor entries into Marshalls, Spouts, Home Goods and PetSmart all to get people to park in the back lot.

More than likely LA Fitness is going to go in.

Practically, if the whole center strategy is fixed, the CAPDPPP people will inconspicuously park in the LA Fitness parking lot because that is where they want to park anyway. They could even join LA Fitness and get exercise benefits and LA Fitness parking rights. The Kempton and Mainway people are happy, the entire center is humming along. Developer is happy, the CAPDPPP people are happy and the people who want to exercise close to home are happy.

Everyone is happy and you can get rid of all those yellow lawn signs.

Greg Hook

Rossmoor