Los Al Neighborhood Open House

Dear Editor,

The City of Los Alamitos would like to welcome everyone to attend our Neighborhood Open House on Tuesday, April 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Los Alamitos Community Center at 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos.

We encourage everyone to come and learn about projects, events, and resources that the city has to offer. We will have department representatives available with material to explain and answer questions: Police Department, Area Command, City Projects, Events, Classes, and all City Services.

On behalf of the City of Los Alamitos, I am pleased to invite you and your family to participate in this community event. I hope to see you there.

Shelley Hasselbrink

Los Alamitos Mayor

Response to “Why Red-light Camera Tickets?” guest column

Dear Editor,

Los Alamitos claims the red-light cameras improve safety in the intersection, but do they include fender-bender crashes when drivers slam on the brakes to avoid a ticket when entering a traffic light turning yellow? I doubt it. The huge fine of $500 suggests something else. A fine a tenth of that amount is still enough penalty to encourage safe driving through the intersections. The high fine amount also encourages a good business for defense lawyers in the business of defending red-light offenses. I now avoid driving through Los Alamitos and I do my shopping elsewhere. Los Alamitos should either lower the unjust fine amount or eliminate the red-light cameras and the racket it creates.



William Maxey

Cypress

Resident opposes freeway sign at Village 605

Dear Editor,

I must protest without hesitation, but with great justification against a freeway pylon sign creating visual blight into my neighborhood and adding even more gridlock traffic onto Katella Ave and its environment.

The Village 605 Regional Shopping Center project documents project 3 million 824 thousand 835 additional car trips yearly onto Katella Ave due to this REGIONAL retail project and its 2000 square foot freeway pylon sign rising up 15 feet taller than the Oak Middle School track field lights which are already easily seen from: the north end of our neighborhood, and Willow/Katella Ave, and the 605 freeway.

This increased traffic and presence of any freeway pylon sign are diametrically opposed to the statements of the planners and the public in the Los Alamitos Commercial Corridors Plan. This all adds to ( I hesitate to say contributes as this word does have some inkling of a positive connotation) even further degradation of all of our communities quality of life and will allow me to easily address The City of Los Alamitos with the appellation “GRIDLOCK CITY” and deservedly so.

Douglas Smith

Los Alamitos



Send your letters to the editor of the News Enterprise:

editor@newsenterprise.net