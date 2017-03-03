Residents respond to recent letters on Lowenthal’s inauguration absence

When it comes to the Trump election and administration, we all need to focus on real facts and not “alternative facts” or lies.

I am so proud of our Congressman, Alan Lowenthal, for his decision not to participate in the Trump inauguration ceremony. Some have criticized him on the basis his 47th Congressional District contains some Trump supporters, and that Representative Lowenthal was responding to a “boisterous minority”.

Actually, Trump only received 39,074 of the 162,308 ballots cast in the LA County portion of the district, and only 41,088 of the 105,769 ballots in the OC portion of the 47th District. In the entire District, Trump received 29.9% or 80,162 of the 268,077 ballots cast.

[Republican 47th District Congressional candidate Andy Whalon, who famously tweeted “Donald Trump is not a defender of individual rights”, actually beat Trump by over a five percent margin.]

Joel Lawrence Block, Esq.

Rossmoor

On behalf of the more than 450,000+ Democrats in the O.C. I can say with 100 percent certainly that we are not becoming a violent, or vulgar party. And the thousands upon thousands that have protested have not been violent either, very much the opposite! Any violent acts were done by the Anarchists, a group that believes that all government should be abolished.

Dems morphing into a violent socialist party is also incorrect. I do however enjoy the rights we have come to expect, such as clean water, safe food, paved roads, public schools etc.; you might call that a socialistic society. We are all connected, (animals too) Americans look after each other. Our new administration though is going to change all that he can with his abhorrent behavior. This week a mother was taken from her two children that has lived here for 21 years and deported back to Mexico, we have all read her story; I do not feel safer. His recent rants against a judge that stopped his ban, and recently was upheld in Ninth Circuit Court, tells us again he doesn’t understand constitutional law.

According to Lawence Tribe from Harvard Law School, his comments were disparaging and have never been done by any President. We have three branches of government and checks and balances for a reason, they must be respected and followed. I believe that our President needs to stay with reality TV and take care of his newest business venture; the seven acre factory in So Carolina which is being cited for the toxic waste that needs to be cleaned up.

In other words, everything this used to be Democrat said he would stand for, has been flipped along with his billionaire, fossil fuel (God help our beautiful America) Goldman Sachs cabinet. As a teacher, the latest appointment of Betsy DeVos is a travesty! So make America Great Again; maybe in 4 years. The road ahead is rocky, rutted and uphill, we can only pray we don’t end up in another war with this arrogant attitude that has already upset half the world.

Claudia Freeman

Los Alamitos

Editor’s note: the following was the first of two letters sent last week by Claudia Freeman.

I wanted to give a thank you also to our two contributors for setting the record straight on Rep. Lowenthal. I have had the pleasure of meeting Rep. Lowenthal, and was deeply impressed with his professionalism, integrity, and evident concern for all his constituents. In a time where there is angst, frustration and complete bewilderment, he represents the ideals,doctrines and philosophies of the American people; especially the middle class which is the foundation of this country. We were founded on these principles by amazing forward thinking individuals, thank you Representative Lowenthal too for all your hard work on our behalf. I also recommend readers look up his biography; it is very impressive including a Phd.

Claudia Freeman

Los Alamitos

Superintendent thanks community for LAEF support

Hello Los Alamitos Unified Staff, Families, and Supporters,

Thank you for supporting LAEF in the fourth annual King & Queen of Hearts campaign! The Royal Ball and Coronation is just two weeks away. You are invited to join us on Friday, Feb. 24 at this fantastic event where we celebrate the Royal Court and support LAEF. Tickets are on sale until Feb. 17 at www.LAEF4Kids.org/KingAndQueen.

Thank you to these amazing community members for joining LAEF’s Royal Court:

2016-17 King Candidates

Jeffrey Blancq – New York Life Agent & Griffin Graduate

Brian Leibl – LAHS Parent

Joe Maggiore – Owner: Brew Kitchen Ale House

Tom Rowe – Owner: The Abbey, SB Chamber President

2016-17 Queen Candidates

Kerrie DaVanon – Owner: Happy Hour Fit Club

Ginny Ferguson – Owner: Watersafe Swim School

Erin Kominsky – Principal at Oak Middle School

Deb Machen – Past President of SB Chamber/SB Lion

Sherry Kropp

LAUSD Superintendent

Increased big rig sightings in Cypress

Many residents have noticed the significant number of truck trailers on the city’s 13 acres along Katella in front of the race track.

I checked with the city and found out the following:

For several years, Cypress has partnered with Global Experience Specialists to help them temporarily stage trailers used to deliver their products to customers.

GES has had a particularly successful year which explains the significant increase this year. GES has offices here in Cypress.

George Pardon

Cypress