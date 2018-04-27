Dr. Ryan Weiss-Wright will be the new principal for McAuliffe Middle School beginning July 1. Dr. Weiss-Wright was introduced to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board by Superintendent, Dr. Sherry Kropp.

“He has a passion for middle school students, for making a difference and connecting with them,” Kropp said.

Weiss-Wright is committed to helping students during a critical time in their lives develop their talents and special interests, build connections with adults and one another, and prepare to succeed in the future, she added.

Weiss-Wright’s wife, Ashley, and his two sons joined him at the board meeting. He said the family moved to Seal Beach because “it’s the perfect place to raise a family and the best school district in the county to send our kids to. I feel very excited and fortunate to be part of this family and ready to dive in.”

Weiss-Wright began his teaching career in Rowland Unified School District where he taught 7th and 8th grade math and served as the ASB Advisor, Leadership teacher, and Yearbook Advisor. He then became the Assistant Principal at Ybarra Academy, a K-8 Academy of Arts and Technology, in Walnut where he continued his work with middle school students and alongside teachers in professional development and instruction.

He is currently the Principal of Laguna Road Elementary in Fullerton School District, which focuses on STEM, innovation, technology integration, the Arts, and school safety. He has a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree from Azusa Pacific University, earned his credentials at Long Beach State, and recently completed a doctorate in Educational Leadership from USC.

Weiss-Wright replaces Ann Allen, who is retiring after 32 years with the district, including serving as McAuliffe principal since 2013.