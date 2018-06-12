The Los Alamitos High School Dance Program embarked on a new opportunity by competing all levels of the dance program, for the first time, in the Bella Donna Productions That’s Dancin’ competition on June 2. The various dances emerged with nine high first place awards and one first place along with a specialty award, Fosse – best cabaret style jazz, for the dance “Money.” Also, six of the dances swept the Overall Novice Senior Group and Overall Beginning Senior Group by taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd group categories when their overall dance scores were calculated. The dance team did exceedingly well by receiving 1st place overall in the Advance Senior Group.

The competition, which took place in Long Beach, featured nine jazz and one open large group dance group categories in which dance teams from around the region performed.

The dance program is led by teacher and director Rikki Jones. Mrs. Jones was the choreographer for the two First-Place Overall awards. Krystal Fight was the choreographer for Advanced Senior Group 1st place.

"We are thrilled for our 225 dance students," Jones said. "They did a fabulous job representing Los Alamitos High School."