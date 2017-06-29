The Los Alamitos High School Marching Band was invited to perform in the 2018 New Year’s Day Parade in London, England.

When the Los Alamitos Education Foundation heard about the invitation and the funds required to make the trip a reality, the foundation happily stepped in to help.

LAEF’s Board of Directors provided a donation of $10,000 to support the band’s appearance, $6,000 of which will go to members experiencing financial hardship and $4,000 will cover costs associated with the transportation and storage of instruments, costumes and props.

LAEF Board Members Kimberly Baldwin and Michelle Boos-Stone, along with LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue, presented a check to Los Alamitos High School Principal Dr. Brandon Martinez.

Excited band members joined Dr. Martinez to accept the check. The band members included Band President Joanne Young, Drum Major Joseph Gregg, Brass Captain Kevin Tamashiro and Woodwind Captain Nicholas Hansard.

The special invitation for the band’s appearance was made by the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Robert Davis. The parade winds through historic Westminster in close proximity to the River Thames, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abby, Westminster Cathedral, and the Palace of Westminster. In addition, the band will be performing at Cadogan Hall, home of the Royal Philharmonic. The band is scheduled to travel between December 27, 2017 and January 3, 2018.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, call 562-799-4700 Ext. 80424 or email info@LAEF4kids.org today.

This article appeared in the May 31, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.