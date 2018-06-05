On Monday, May 28, the City of La Palma hosted the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in front of the Eternal Flame and Memory Garden outside of the Civic Center. The City has hosted this important event since 1972, honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Also recognized at the event, were past and present La Palma Veterans. This year’s ceremony included a keynote address from Colonel Michael J. Wise, M-Day J-3 of the CalGuard Joint Staff and Commander of the Special Operations Detachment-North, at Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base; comments from Captain Daniel Conway, Commander of the Army’s Long Beach Recruiting Company; and Mario A. Guerra, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. In addition to the wreath presentation to the Eternal Flame by Colonel Wise and Mayor Goedhart, a musical prelude was provided by the Walker Junior High and Kennedy High School Bands and a Patriotic Medley was performed by La Palma’s 2018 Citizen of the Year, Ron Hoshi.

La Palma also honored the memory of one of its own, Brian Fraser, who was killed at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017. A plaque dedicated to Brian was presented at the Ceremony and is displayed on the Memory Wall. Over 15 members of Brian’s family were in attendance.