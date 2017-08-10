The Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s King and Queen of Hearts graced the campus of Rossmoor Elementary with their presence during the second session of LAEF’s 8th Annual Summer Enrichment.

While visiting, King Brian Leibl, Rossmoor resident and Los Alamitos High School parent, visited the Outrageously Cool Science class and helped the kids with experiments.

Queen Kerrie DaVanon, owner of Happy Hour Fit Club, district parent and a former 1st grade teacher, read to the students in the Jump-Start Kindergarten Phonics class.

Leibl and DaVanon were crowned in February and will reign until the next King and Queen are named at the Royal Ball and Coronation event on February 24, 2018 at The Grand in Long Beach. Community members join the Royal Court and compete against each other to raise as many funds as possible; each dollar counts as a vote.

Past LAEF Royalty include Matt Herrick (Southland Credit Union), Adriana Preciado-Ziegenbusch (Seal Beach Lions Club), Tom Lent (Southland Credit Union), Tina Heeren (LAHS Counselor), Meg Cutuli (Board of Education) and Mike Tannourji (McGaugh parent).

The King & Queen of Hearts campaign funds the LAEF STEAM Initiative, which supports Media/STEAM teachers at all elementary schools, free STEAM project development classes, STEAM Fairs on all nine district campuses, and the district-wide STEAM Showcase.

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to have provided 82 enrichment classes this summer to students in grades K-12. Over 600 students took one or more SEI classes and learned more about reading, writing, math, theater, art, science, technology, physical fitness and much more.

Small class sizes (maximum 17 students), which are taught by credentialed teachers and highly qualified instructors in 2-hour blocks, provided the ideal educational environment for students to continue to learn over the summer.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12.

LAEF provides significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call 562-799-4700 Extension 80424 today.

This article appeared in the July 26, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.