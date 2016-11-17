“Holiday Tradition” will be presented Dec. 8 - 10 by the 400-plus member National Champion Los Alamitos Choral Department. The award-winning Los Al High Orchestra will be accompanying the choir in the epic finale featuring the “Hallelujah Chorus.” As always, the current choir group invites choir alumni to join in on the singing. This year, the group is especially welcoming local servicemen and women so that they may be recognized for their service to our country.

The holiday production has become an annual tradition to the community and there will be tickets available for all five performances.

Thursday and Friday night’s shows begin at 7 p.m. Saturday’s performances are at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Nov. 21.

Highlights include the infamous Los Al Rockettes, Holiday Carolers, an updated version of the Nutcracker and many holiday musical favorites with new production numbers.

Contact Anne Kiner at annekiner@gmail.com for more information or for tickets.