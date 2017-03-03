Join a jazz fundraiser supporting Ryan Butcher at Spaghettini’s Restaurant Monday, March 20, from 6-8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Los Alamitos High School Jazz Band ensembles with director Justin Padilla.

On April 6, 2016 Ryan, 24, and his father Ross were involved in a devastating car accident resulting in severe spinal cord injuries for Ryan and a traumatic brain injury for Ross.

Ryan has always pushed himself to excel in whatever he attempts. He attended Los Alamitos Elementary, McAuliffe, and Los Al High schools. An integral part of the jazz band from fifth-grade through high school, Ryan played saxophone and was a member of the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Honor Jazz All-Stars. He was also an honors student, was active in soccer, and lettered in track and field.

After graduating from Reed College, Ryan was enjoying exploring the outdoors and was employed as an outdoor adventure guide when the accident occurred.

Following intensive therapy at both Craig Hospital and the Christopher Reeve Spinal Cord Research Program in Colorado, Ryan has now returned home in an electric wheelchair. Through tremendous hard work and an incredibly positive attitude, Ryan continues to make small daily gains but still needs a caregiver and ongoing therapy. While Ryan has insurance, there are many uncovered expenses. Hopefully some of these expenses can be offset through this fundraiser to help Ryan regain as much function as possible.

Tickets may be purchased at: spaghettini.tix.com. Veranda seating available online/on sale at the door. Organizers say 100 percent of ticket sales go to Ryan’s care.

If you cannot attend but would still like to help, donations can be made to: HelpHopeLive.org (campaign: Ryan Butcher).