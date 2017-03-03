Dust off those cowboy boots in the back of the closet and warm up your dancing legs for a Hoedown at the Ranch that benefits budding students in the community.

Knightlife, an annual fundraiser put on by the parent-group Friends of Rossmoor, will be hosting this year’s event on March 10 at Old Ranch Country Club with the Hoedown at the Ranch theme.

All earnings raised at Knightlife directly supports STEM programs at Rossmoor Elementary.

Visit tinyurl.com/knightlife2017 to purchase a ticket for the event.

Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening filled with fun, food, dancing with a live band, and a silent auction, said Rossmoor Elementary School Principal Amy Belsha.

Though the charity event is only one night of fun, it generates many more days for students to learn at the school’s STEM lab. Beth Ellis, the teacher running the lab at Rossmoor Elementary, sees the direct impact of the funds raised and knows how important the success of Knightlife is to her students.

“They literally cheer. They get so excited,” said Ellis about how the students react to starting new class projects.

Ellis says she strives to ensure the 550 students that come to the lab get hands-on experience in each of the core principles of STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

“Our ultimate goal is to make the engineers and scientists of the future,” said Ellis.

Everything from testing jet propulsion, computer coding, to even the construction of a solar cooker is done at the lab, which is all made possible with funds raised at Knightlife events.

Ellis’ son, Ben, said he’s inspired to be an aquatics engineer because of his involvement in STEM programs.

Inspiring the younger generation of students to seek higher education and preparing them for the changing demands of 21st century learning is the sought-out result of the STEM programs.

“I like to go to our STEM Lab because I can use my creativity to design circuit artwork. For example, we used electrical tape and a small battery to create an electrical circuit. Mine was a firefly,” said Samira Semaan, who’s a fourth grader at Rossmoor.

Currently first through fifth grade students attend Ellis’ STEM lab on a weekly basis but STEM programs also permeate throughout the school’s daily academic curriculum.

For more information on the Knightlife fundraiser email: friendsofrossmoor@gmail.com.

Old Ranch Country Club is located at 3901 Lampson Ave. in Seal Beach.