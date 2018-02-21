Students from Hebrew High ended the 2017-2018 first semester with a trip to West Lake Village to celebrate the Second Annual Unity for Israel Day. They joined a hundred students from around the southland to celebrate and learn Israeli traditions. In anticipation of Israel's 70th Anniversary, students learned about how different parties worked together to write the Israeli Declaration of Independence. In this workshop, students learned that like the American Declaration of Independence, it was an icon of Democracy. All factions had specific items that they felt must be included. The final product was a true compromise because while it was a great action, all parties were equally disappointed.

Some students learned self-defense techniques in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Boot Camp. IDF training is strong with martial arts since before Israel became an independent nation, Israeli Defense Force were not allowed most weapons even when used in defense.

Most Hebrew High students learned how to make hummus from scratch. They learned how healthy chickpeas are and how to make their hummus full of flavor. Students ended the day with lunch and writing letters to soldiers.

There is time for Orange County and Long Beach area students to join Hebrew High students for second semester and earn up to five language credits. In its 14th year, the WASC accredited Hebrew High program serves students from over 8 local high schools in Long Beach, Huntington Beach Union, Anaheim Union, and Los Alamitos School Districts. Students enjoy hands-on learning and an unforgettable experience. “The foreign language program at Hebrew High is a real feather in the cap for the students on their college application,” says High School counselor, Debbie Fried.

To learn more about joining the Hebrew program for second semester, visit www.ChabadLosAl.com or call 714-828-1851.