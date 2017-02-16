Do you know someone who has heart disease? Chances are you do. Heart disease is the number one killer of adults in America, but 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented. If you don’t want to join them, you should start taking steps today to reduce your personal risk. Here are a few tips: eat healthy, exercise regularly, don’t smoke and maintain a healthy weight.

Los Alamitos Medical Center is recognizing American Heart Month by participating in Go Red for Women Day, sponsoring the Orange County Go Red for Women luncheon, and by participating in the Heart Walk on March 4. The hospital has many teams all rallying towards walk day.

Regardless of your age or health, it’s never too late to take steps to start protecting your heart.

For more information about heart health, talk with your doctor or call 800-548-5559 for a free referral to a cardiologist near you or visit our web site to take a free heart health risk assessment.