The following programs will be offered at the Cypress Senior Center. You do not need to be a Cypress resident to participate in these free programs. Reservations are required, unless otherwise indicated. For more information or reservations please call 714-229-2005.

Blood Pressure Screenings

Glenda Papa, R.N.

Friday, Nov. 18

10 - 11:30 a.m. Free. Walk-in.

Pain: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Tuesday, Nov. 8 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Will Rogers, Functional Neurologist, Seacrest Health & Wellness Center

Learn about how pain works and how you can decrease it. Did you know that pain hurts your brain and causes brain degeneration? In this talk, Dr. Rogers will be speaking about the various theories of pain management and the most effective ways to stop pain and keep your health in the process.

Medication Brown Bag

Monday, Nov. 14 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Bill Liu, Pharmacist, Orange County Health Care Agency

A “brown bag check-up” is the best thing you can do to avoid medication mistakes, especially if you are taking several medications. Bring all of your medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and nutritional supplements for the pharmacist to review. By appointment only.

Update on Diabetes Medications

Monday, Nov. 14 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Bill Liu, Pharmacist, OC Health Care Agency

It is estimated that there are almost 30 million people in the U.S. with diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes. Over the past ten years, many new medicines have been introduced to help manage diabetes. This presentation will discuss how these new medicines work to manage this condition.

Heart Health

Tuesday, Nov. 15 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Katherine Graham, HealthCare Partners Medical Group

Just like an engine makes a car go, your heart keeps your body running. As you grow older, some changes in the heart and blood vessels are normal, but others are caused by disease. Learn about the risk factors of heart disease, and how a healthy diet, exercise and life choices can help you keep your heart healthy. Knowledge and prevention are the keys to maintaining your cardiac health.

Memory Screening

Wednesday, Nov. 16 9:00 am - 12:00 p.m.

Arnelle Hardy, RN, MSN; Pharmacology Research Institute

Alzheimer’s begins to develop 10 to 20 years before a person is diagnosed. PRI will be offering a no-cost Memory Screening to assess your “Brain Health” as it relates to Normal Aging, Mild Cognitive Impairment, and Alzheimer’s disease. Don’t miss this opportunity! Appointment required!

Caregiver Resource Center

Thursday, Nov. 17 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

The Caregiver Resource Center will be available in the Galleria to provide information about their services which include family consultation, assessment, care planning, counseling, referrals for resources, psycho-educational seminars, and more. Walk-in.

Getting Fiscally Fit!

Thursday, Nov. 17 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Michael DePaul, Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA)

Topics include: How to overcome the roadblocks to financial success; creating and maintaining a financial blueprint; how daily habits influence financial fitness; how to develop your own action steps to financial freedom; the need to identify cash flow traps; why tax-planning vs. tax-preparation can put dollars back into your monthly cash flow.

The Cypress Senior Center is located at 9031 Grindlay Street, just south of Lincoln Avenue and about a mile west of Valley View Street in Cypress. Information about other services at the Cypress Senior Center may also be found on the Cypress Recreation & Community Services’ website at www.cypressorg.com.