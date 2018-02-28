The national protests that sprang up as a result of the school shooting in Parkland Florida, on Feb. 14, reached the Los Alamitos community on Thursday.

A rally, organized by teachers and parents, was held in front of Los Alamitos High School to show support for the students from Florida, who are waging a battle for gun reform in the wake of the tragedy that occurred at their school.

A statement released by the organizers of the rally at Los Al, stated: “While we consider Los Alamitos High School to be safe we want to follow the example of the brave students from Parkland and use our voice to ask the community and government to demand more, to move past ‘thoughts and prayers’ and make real action to prevent mass shootings in our communities.”

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida are using their voices to push for gun reform, after 13 students and three staff members were killed during the campus shooting at their school.

The rally at Los Alamitos High drew more than 100 protesters, who sported signs, chanted for change and drew honks from passing motorists.

“Technology and the weapons of war have advanced to the point that if the NRA truly wants to protect the 2nd Amendment they should consider common sense regulation on public use of weapons designed for war. When universal background checks, banning bump stocks and semi automatic weapons is seen as infringement by some-we all need a reality check. The alternative is more of the same. Regularly occurring massacres of Americans,” organizer Mark Celtsen said.