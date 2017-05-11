Village 605 is the name of a proposed shopping center development in Los Alamitos at the 605 Freeway/Katella interchange.

On March 2 a lawsuit was filed against the project’s developer and the City of Los Alamitos to prevent the project from going forward.

The plaintiffs claim that California environmental protections and the City’s own Municipal Code were violated by the cancelling of an administrative-appeal hearing on the project.

It is not a simple legal dispute, it mostly deals with procedural rights and does not directly attack the environmental impacts of the project.

Many local residents in the surrounding communities have publicly voiced their concerns over fears of increased traffic congestion, pollution and the danger to pedestrian safety. This is especially a concern for families with students who currently or will attend the adjacent Oak Middle School and also nearby Los Alamitos High School. Also in the immediate vicinity are the Los Alamitos Youth Center and the Los Alamitos Civic Center.

The nearby corner of Katella and Los Alamitos Boulevards is already one of the busiest intersections in Orange County.

Katella Already Congested

The OC Register reported in 2010 it was the 6th busiest, based upon 2008 data. Since then, much development of high-density medical buildings along Katella Blvd. has increased its traffic.

Young people commuting on foot or bike to either Oak, the Youth Center or the High School, are directly impacted by increased traffic along Katella.

One might wonder why in 2014 the City rezoned the proposed site from its long-standing ‘office’ designation to ‘retail’ uses. After all, any large-scale retail development in that location would create substantial traffic increases on the only access street, Katella Boulevard.

The simple answer is that the City wanted to expand its retail sales tax base.

Sales tax revenues for small local cities hosting large retail shopping areas can create their own pot of gold.

The City of Commerce, which hosts The Citadel outlet mall and other retailers, raises $1,150 in sales taxes per resident, more than 10 times the amount raised by the average California City.

Having multiple local shopping areas is wonderfully profitable for the host city.

But, will the impact this may have on the community be a price we are willing to pay?

Joel Block is a retired attorney and freelance writer living in Rossmoor