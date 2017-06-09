The second Annual Griffriends Softball event at Los Alamitos High School will return on Friday, June 2 from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 pm. Hosted by the Los Alamitos Unified School District, Griffriends is an inclusive community building movement to link high school student-athletes and leaders with students with special needs.

In the inaugural event last year, more than 120 members of the Los Alamitos High School football team, coaches, and staff shared a joyful afternoon of softball and lunch with special needs students and their families.

This year’s Griffriends Softball Event is expected to be even bigger and better with generous sponsorship from the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Club and the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF).

In addition to the signature Griffriends event on June 2, the Los Alamitos Unified School District kicked-off Griffriends Field Days at Rossmoor Elementary School on Friday, April 28. The Griffriends Field Days provide students with special needs an opportunity to enjoy various field games, such as lawn bowling, frisbee, and kickball, with student-athletes and leaders from Los Alamitos High School. This is a true community effort, and the District is excited about expanding our opportunities to increase meaningful connections for all students as future LAHS Griffins. The first Griffriends Field Day had 12 student participants and more than 20 LAHS student mentors.

There is one more opportunity for students to participate in Griffriends Field Days at Rossmoor Elementary School on and Friday May 19 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

This article appeared in the May 17, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.