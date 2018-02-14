Los Alamitos High School held a signing day in the school gymnasium, spotlighting nine seniors who signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiate-level athletics on Feb. 7.

The Los Alamitos Marching Band and Cheer and Song teams kicked off the festivities, performing to a packed house of family, friends, teachers, counselors, and coaches.

Each student-athlete was introduced by his or her coach and then spoke to the crowd, thanking the key people who have been a part of their academic and athletic journey.

The following students signed National Letters of Intent:

Football

Matthew Faupusa—University of Idaho

Alex Miskela—Brigham Young University

Dylan Norrbom—Western State Colorado University

Zack Ruiz—Western State Colorado University

Rowing

Mikaela McClure—Southern Methodist University

Soccer

Sydney Cooper—Mercy College

Vanessa Millsaps—University of Washington

Ashley Soto—University of Southern California

Track and Field

Delaney Sanacore—Columbia University

Los Alamitos High School will hold its next signing day in the spring.