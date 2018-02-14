Griffins sign with colleges
Los Alamitos High School held a signing day in the school gymnasium, spotlighting nine seniors who signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiate-level athletics on Feb. 7.
The Los Alamitos Marching Band and Cheer and Song teams kicked off the festivities, performing to a packed house of family, friends, teachers, counselors, and coaches.
Each student-athlete was introduced by his or her coach and then spoke to the crowd, thanking the key people who have been a part of their academic and athletic journey.
The following students signed National Letters of Intent:
Football
Matthew Faupusa—University of Idaho
Alex Miskela—Brigham Young University
Dylan Norrbom—Western State Colorado University
Zack Ruiz—Western State Colorado University
Rowing
Mikaela McClure—Southern Methodist University
Soccer
Sydney Cooper—Mercy College
Vanessa Millsaps—University of Washington
Ashley Soto—University of Southern California
Track and Field
Delaney Sanacore—Columbia University
Los Alamitos High School will hold its next signing day in the spring.