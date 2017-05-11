The Los Alamitos High softball team came into this week with a two-game lead in the Sunset League as they look to close out the league title and move into the CIF-SS playoffs as the top seed out of the league.

The Griffins (7-0 in league) hosted second-place Marina (5-2) on Tuesday, after defeating the Vikings, 13-3, on Friday. Ryan Denhart pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and three runs, while striking out four to get the win and improve her overall record to 17-3.

Andrea Gonzalez went 3 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and two doubles to help spark the Griffins offense. Mary Iakopo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Jenna Kean was also 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Kaitlin Parsons scored two runs and Cami Sellers drove in two as the Griffins compiled 19 hits in the win.

Los Alamitos will host Edison at 3 p.m. on Thursday in their final home game of the regular season. They will close out the regular season on Tuesday at Fountain Valley at 3 p.m.