The Los Alamitos High softball team has started the season strongly, as they look to defend the league and CIF-SS championships from a year ago. But the Griffins are not only looking to defend their titles, they are trying to do it without any returning starters from last year’s team.

Only one starter, Kaitlin Parsons, returned from last year, but a knee injury has already ended her season. So the Griffins have all new starters who are bringing a little youth and a lot of enthusiasm.

“I think they have a little bit of something to show, and to prove,” Head Coach Rob Weil said.

The Griffins do have experienced players who were key contributors in recent years, including pitchers Sarah Ladd (jr.) and Brianna Jewett (sr.), who are set to help lead the team. Ladd is looking like the early front-runner to take the No. 1 spot, but Jewett and another senior Samantha Fowler, could also step into the circle if need arises.

“We have two or three number-ones (pitchers), so we’re pretty fortunate and pretty blessed,” Weil said.

Sophomore third baseman Aliya Belarde has been the primary lead-off hitter and is looking like a player who can be a catalyst for the offense. Senior outfielder Karrington Houshmandzadeh is also stepping into a leadership role for the Griffins.

While the Griffins had several power hitters last year, this year’s team may end up going in a different direction. Weil said that the overall lineup for this year has shifted to an aggressive approach. The Griffins have players who can put the ball in play and use speed on the base paths to pressure defenses.

So far things have begun well for the Griffins, who are 9-0 on the season. Los Alamitos rolled through four teams in the Tournament of Champions in Arizona by a combined score of 36-3. They then had to fight out an 8-7 extra-inning victory over Mater Dei, to capture the championship in the bracket of the tournament.

The Griffins are ranked No. 2 in this week’s Orange County poll, and No. 1 in this week’s CIF-SS Division 1 poll.

The Griffins play Kennedy High in a Cypress Tournament game today at 3:15 p.m. at Los Alamitos High. The Griffins will play Fountain Valley on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. and will be in the Carew Classic Tournament starting April 4.