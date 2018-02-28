The Los Alamitos High girls basketball team’s run in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs came to an end with a 48-40 loss to West Torrance, on Saturday at Los Alamitos High.

The Griffins trailed much of the game, but the score was close down the stretch, as the Griffins made runs to try and catch the Warriors on several occasions. West Torrance led 24-16, early in the third quarter, when Asia Avinger drove the key for a scoop shot that cut the lead to 24-18. Sydney Gandy followed with a three-pointer that cut the lead to 24-21.

But West Torrance would answer with a run of the own to push the lead back to 29-21. The Warriors would hold the lead to the end of the third, when they led the Griffins by the score of 39-30.

Los Alamitos would again open the fourth quarter with a run that cut the lead to 39-36. Gandy opened with a drive and shot off the glass to cut the lead to 39-32. LataviaMiller followed with an offensive rebound and put-back to cut the lead to 39-34.

West Torrance missed two free throws and Avinger added a running floater that hit nothing but net to cut the lead to 39-36 with just over five minutes remaining. But that would be as close as the Griffins would get.

Los Al was led by Avinger with 16 points and Gandy, who had 10. Olivia Clark chipped in nine points. The Griffins will get a berth in the state tournament next week, with opponent and venue to be determined.