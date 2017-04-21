Los Alamitos High School Choirs made history on Saturday night at the Burroughs Music Showcase in Burbank.

For the first time ever in show choir history, all six of Los Al’s award-winning choirs placed first in their divisions at a single competition.

Led by directors David Moellenkamp and Moana Dherlin, Los Al swept the awards over the course of the two-day competition.

Several students were also named Best Soloist in their divisions: Anthony Reed in the Advanced Men’s Division, Malia Rivers in the Advanced Women’s Division and Sophia Wackerman in the Advanced Mixed Tier I Division.

One hundred and twenty students in Los Alamitos’ advanced choirs, SoundFX (mixed) and SoundTRAX (women), travel next week to Chicago, Illinois to defend their National Grand Champion titles.

The final performances and awards on Saturday, April 22 can be viewed through a live stream on the www.showchoirs.org website the day of the event.

Next up for Los Alamitos Xpressions Concert Choir is a one night only performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The show will be held at Cottonwood Church with VIP and General Admission tickets available now at www.seatyourself.biz/losalchoir.

Many of the championship winning choir students will be performing in this not-to-be-missed event.

–This article appeared in the April 12, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.