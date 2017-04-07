Recently, local Girl Scout Junior troop 2739 raised awareness about reducing pollution and increasing your personal energy by sponsoring a walk to school day at Weaver Elementary. Many joined together, including Principal Robert Briggerman, and walked or rode bikes to school on Wednesday, March 1. The Girl Scouts were at Weaver cheering the walkers and bike riders on as they arrived at school. This event brought about so much interest that Principal Briggerman and the Girl Scouts are planning more walk to school days.

