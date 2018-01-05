The Los Alamitos Race Course Division of the Race Track Chaplaincy of America will sponsor a mobile mammography service for women aged 40 and older on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the track’s parking lot located at 4961 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos, 90720.

The free mammograms will be provided by Inner Images Services, Inc., a leading Wellness company founded in 2003 and committed to providing the highest quality of early detection screening tests for breast cancer. Mammograms are free for those who otherwise might not have access to screenings if they meet the following requirements:

* Must be age 40 or older

* Must be uninsured

* Must have not received a mammogram within last year.

“Early detection of breast cancer is extremely important,” said Orlando Gutierrez, president of the Los Alamitos Division of the RTCA. “This free event is open not just to those in the racetrack community, but to anyone in our local area that meets the above requirements.”

Anyone interested in scheduling a mammogram for Tuesday, January 16 is encouraged to call 714-821-1050 by Monday, Jan. 8. Women age 40 to 54 should get mammograms every year according to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Women age 55 and older should continue yearling screenings.

For more on Inner Images Services, Inc. please visit www. innerimagesinc.com. For more on the Los Alamitos RTCA, please call 714-820-2690.