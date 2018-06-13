Former Cypress High baseball player David Fletcher has been called up to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s major league team.

Fletcher had been one of the team’s most productive minor-leaguers and had stayed with the big club through all of spring training, before returning to Salt Lake City. However, an injury had necessitated a roster move and Fletcher was called up on Tuesday.

Reports on mlb.com indicated a chance that the right-handed hitting Fletcher could get into games against today’s left-handed pitcher. Mike Scioscia was quoted in the mlb.com report as optimistic that Fletcher was a viable option.

"I think he will definitely get some looks, especially against some left-handed pitching," Scioscia was quoted in the report. "He can play a number of positions, so he can fit in. We'll take a look. We'll just take a look at things and see where he can get an opportunity to get some looks."

Fletcher, 24, has been one of the top hitters in the Pacific Coast League this season, batting .350, six home runs, five triples and 35 RBIs over 58 games. Meanwhile, his brother Dominic has advanced to the second round of the College World Series as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ team.

The Angels posted the starting lneup for today’s 1:10 p.m. game, listing Fletcher as the starting third baseman and batting in the No. 9 slot.