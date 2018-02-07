The Kennedy High girls wrestling team captured the Empire League title for the third consecutive year. The Fighting Irish advanced to the CIF Regionals, where they took third in the team scoring and sent nine girls to the CIF Masters tournament, taking place Feb. 9-10, at Roosevelt High School.

The girls who qualified to CIF Championship (Masters) are: Prethy Enriquez, Danielle Lopez, Cameryn Hulbert, Ariana Gonzalez, Destiny Gonzalez, Alexandra Alers, Lauren Madison Camp, Kiana Hatfield and Evelyn Pablo.