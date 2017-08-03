The FC Premier Girls 04 team won the inaugural Fullerton Rangers Summer Open this past weekend.

FC Premier began the tournament with a 4-1 win against the Strikers of Newport Mesa and while that game was at 8 a.m., the team’s following game was at 10:30 a.m., which meant very little time to rest and to recover.

Adding to the pressure was the fact it was FC Premier’s second match of the tourney but their opponent first match.

The girls struggled and found it difficult to connect passes, shots were off and the 89 degree heat began taking a toll as they lost 2-1 against AVSC Storm.

FC Premier earned a wild card draw, which meant that they’d have to win three matches on Sunday to win a championship. It was a tough road to the championship that tested the team not only physically but also mentally.

With all of Sunday’s matches being elimination games, the local squad started off on a momentum building high-note as they crushed Arsenal FC LA 5-0.

Next was a rematch against AVSC Storm and like the previous day there was only one hour and a half rest and FC Premier’s second match and Storm’s first. The girls knew they had a tough assignment.

The team reflected on the loss the day before and realized the importance of keeping their composure, staying positive, calm and relaxed because they were dealing with the same obstacles from the day before. They knew they couldn’t do the same and expect a different outcome so they came together and played an outstanding game.

The FC Premier squad pulled ahead early in the game with a 1-0 lead with a goal that began from Lola Flores to Gisselle Leon and then a cross to Laura Vasquez, who put it in the back of the net.

FC Premier outplayed their opponent throughout the match with impressive defense stops and offense flair. Bicycle kicks from Giselle Leon that just missed the goal were some key plays that began separating them from AVSC Storm. The game winner came from a perfect corner kick that was sent from Gali Cuautle into the 18-yard box where Melissa Aguilar headed it into the right corner of the goal. It was a spectacular play that willed the squad into the final with a victory over a rival that had beaten them the day before.

At this point, the girls were super exhausted but had one more match against an undefeated Riverside United team.

The teams had played one another previously and knew that Riverside United played very physical and played the long ball. While FC Premier prevailed last time in penalty kicks they realized these were different circumstances with the odds stacked against them.

Most tournaments are only two matches per day so to play three is an arduous task.

FC Premier’s legs were heavy and fatigued and found themselves behind 1-0 early in the match but were able to tie it with a goal from Giselle Leon just before halftime. The second half was more exhausting and both teams went back and forth with shots on goal.

It appeared that they were headed to penalty kicks once again but a through ball pass to Layla Salinas got her dribbling close to the penalty area where she was fouled just outside the box and a direct free kick was awarded.

Normally this is a great advantage for the team, however, all FC Premier legs were super heavy and they had struggled with corner kicks all game. There was one player who had fresh legs and that was goalkeeper Alyssa Dominguez who happened to be to a precise direct free kick specialist.

She delivered a perfect shot into the top right corner that was out of the reach of the goalie. The team changed defensive tactics for the rest of the match and held on to win the championship match 2-1.

Playing soccer tests one’s physique and mental abilities and to have an entire team committed to support each other through thick and thin while learning new ways to endure and win are what make this team great.

