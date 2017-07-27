Law enforcement personnel and others from Los Alamitos, Westminster and other cities throughout Orange County and Los Angeles County were recognized on June 28 for their efforts to solve crimes and bring assistance to crime victims. Two individuals from Los Alamitos and one from Westminster were included in the recognition of 17 award recipients at the Crime Survivors Hopeful Healing Gratitude Luncheon recently.

Crime Survivors, Inc. was created by Patricia Wenskunas, in 2003 after she was a victim of an attempted murder. She spent her life savings to start the organization, with the goal to provide help to those who are survivors of violent crimes in their efforts to recover mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially.

Los Alamitos resident and realtor, Brian Gorman, was presented with the 2017 Citizen of the Year Award. His efforts to save a victim of a DUI traffic collision were deemed worthy of recognition.

“It’s been said that extraordinary people are ordinary people who have done extraordinary things,” said Dominic Montalbano, Retired Sergeant, Orange County Sheriff’s Department and MC for the event. “Brian Gorman certainly fits that description.”

Gorman was a passerby at a head-on traffic collision on August 19, 2016 on Los Alamitos Blvd. The victim, a woman in her 70s, was seriously injured. Gorman comforted the victim and her daughter, assisting the driver when pain and panic set in. The extent of her injuries was much worse than initially determined and she later died at a local trauma center.

Gorman’s efforts after the accident are not the only service he provides in Los Alamitos.

“He has been a Board member for both Casa Youth Shelter and the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce,” said Montalbano. “He has served as president of the Los Alamitos Youth Baseball League for four years and was instrumental in bringing the Pony Baseball World Series to Los Alamitos.”

The second local recipient was Rebecca Benudiz, Police Aid, Los Alamitos Police Department. Benudiz was unable to attend the ceremony.

“On July 25, 2016, officers responded to a call of a woman babysitting a two-year-old child while injecting methamphetamine in the presence of the child,” explained Montalbano.

Officers discovered that the mother of the child had met the babysitter only one day previous, and gave her custody of the child so she, too, could use illicit drugs without being burdened with caring for the child.

When the child was brought to the station, Benudiz, who works in the records department, offered to care for the child until other care could be arranged. Concerned that the child might be intimidated by the many uniformed officers, she arranged a comfortable environment and food for the little boy.

In another case, two children who had been victims of an unspeakable crime were helped by Benudiz. She stayed with them, providing comfort, food and care while their parents were interviewed. The children were eventually released to the parents once it was determined that the perpetrator was a member of their extended family.

“For showing a level of care, concern and compassion that is above and beyond the call of duty, we are genuinely pleased and honored to present Rebecca Benudiz with the Above and Beyond Award,” said Montalbano.

California Highway Patrol Officer, Ismael Saenz, was recognized with an Above and Beyond Award for outstanding investigative work. Saenz works out of the CHP Westminster District.

On May 19, 2016, a driver hit and killed a bicyclist, then left the scene at the intersection of Ball and Gilbert in Anaheim. The driver was subsequently found and determined to be impaired at the time of the accident. During the investigation, Saenz felt there was more to the incident.

“Officer Saenz was able to obtain surveillance video from local businesses. The video showed that the driver of the Ford was stalking the bicyclist just prior to the collision,” said Montalbano. “It was an intentional act committed by the driver.” The driver is currently awaiting trial.

In addition to these three award recipients, law enforcement personnel throughout Orange and Los Angeles Counties were honored. One organization, Casa de la Familia received the Victim Advocacy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event included thoughts from Wenskunas who advocates for help for victims, not criminals. “Where are the victims being heard? Without us, where do the survivors go for help?”

“We don’t get government funding, so we can speak up,” continued Wenskunas.

She wants law enforcement and her volunteers to know, “You matter. What you are doing makes a difference every day. You are a voice for victims.”

Crime Survivors, Inc. may be found online at www.crimesurvivors.org. The organization would appreciate donations of gift cards for Target, Walmart, Toys ‘R’ Us, and 99-Cents Only stores to provide help to victims. They also need toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and much more. Cash donations are always helpful. Contact the organization online or call 844-853-HOPE.

This article appeared in the July 5, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.