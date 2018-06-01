Welcome to the new Event-News Enterprise. Regular readers of the Wednesday News Enterprise, are likely familiar with the Event News, a sister publication. Over the years, the two papers have overlapped more often, covering the cities of Los Alamitos, Cypress and La Palma, among others.

This new venture simply combines the two publications into the Wednesday issue of the News Enterprise. The Friday publication of the Event News will no longer be published. Event News reporter Brooklynn wong will continue to cover Cypress and assist in content production for the News Enterprise. We continue to encourage your input and submissions as we look to expand the Event-News Enterprise in distribution and coverage. We hope you enjoy reading the Event-News Enterprise as much as the prior separate papers.

LARC Re-zone

The vote on Measure A will be held in the June Primary election and there seems to be a lot of support for the new plan. There have been some concerns, however. The question is whether or not the remaining property will be allowed to develop unrestricted. In other words, will developers be allowed to put any kind of business they like into the remaining property?

Clash continues

Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar and Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto each claimed that they still believed the city of Los Alamitos was a community without a rift. However, in reading recent crime logs, there are reports of council members receiving abusive voice messages on their home phones.

There was also a report of chalk graffiti disparaging Mayor Edgar on a wall. It was chalk, so at least it was easily washed off, but the messages and ill will are still around. Now some Cypress residents are urging their council to follow Los Alamitos’ lead. Two letters in the April 25 issue of the News Enterprise called for the city council to support anti SB54 stance.

This week, there is a Cypress resident who is urging the council to not take the same stance as Los Alamitos.

This issue seems far from settled.