Nationally renowned tribute group The Boys of Summer, who meticulously re-create and perform the music of the Eagles, are on tour and will come to Cypress to perform at the Summer Concerts On The Green on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. The show is free and is family-friendly and for all ages. For more information call 714- 229-6780.

The Boys of Summer were part of last Summer’s sold-out 16-week engagement at Harrah’s Reno, the “Petty vs. Eagles: A Musical Shootout” revue.

“(We) perform for 21 minutes, then the Petty Breakers play for 21 minutes...then us again, then them again..and then, both bands appear onstage for an Eagles/Petty mash-up,” said Boys of Summer drummer, Jimmy Williamson. “The Beatles vs. The Stones (tribute bands) did this before and it was hugely successful.”

Interest in the Eagles - one of the biggest, most successful bands in the world during their ‘70’s/’80’s heyday, has recently skyrocketed with the passing of original Eagles member and principal songwriter, the late Glenn Frey. The Boys of Summer address Frey’s passing with a special tribute to him during their shows.

“Glenn meant so much to all of us. He shaped us into the musicians that we are today”, says Williamson. “Don Henley said, ‘it will be up to Glenn to decide when to call it quits. We will see what happens.’ Personally, I would think that Glenn looking down on all the Eagles fans and tribute bands, would be honored at all of this. We will continue on with a heavy heart, spreading the legacy and love he left behind.”

Background on the Boys of Summer

The Boys of Summer consists of James Williamson, drums-vocals; Darrel Monson, guitar/vocals; Craig T. Fall, guitar/vocals; Chris Turbis, keyboards/saxophones/acoustic guitar/vocals; and Jerry Schaeffer, bass/vocals, five hardworking musicians and lifelong friends, who play and channel some of the greatest music ever created and produced on the West Coast. With each band-member possessing many decades of professional experience, the Boys of Summer play the true musical heart and soul of the Eagle’s music - recreating the sounds, harmonies, and most important, the feel.

“It’s the songs,” said Williamson, when interviewed by Stockton Record entertainment writer Tony Sauro about what makes the band’s vision (and version) of Eagles’ songs so special. “Everybody knows every record. Every song. Every guitar lick.”

This article appeared in the June 28, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.