Allie Wilson, owner of Dixie James Home Boutique, celebrated her shop’s first anniversary surrounded by staff, friends, family, and all of her favorite things. The anniversary party, held at the store in April, included live music, specialty drinks, a charcuterie spread, and giveaways.

“Opening my own business is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it is also the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done,” Wilson said. “To start from literally nothing and bring my vision to reality in just one year has been the most amazing experience.” Wilson said she could not have done it without the support of her staff and all of the special women in her life.

Dixie James specializes in home décor, gifts, vintage finds, and design services, and is located in Arbor Village adjacent to Shenandoah at the Arbor. The store recently launched a new website, where visitors can learn more about the shop’s offerings, submit interior design questions (“Ask Allie”), and sign up for an in-home consultation.

This summer, Dixie James will kick off the first of its store’s Design Labs, where customers will explore do-it-yourself home design and party styling.

For more information, please see the website at dixiejames.com or visit the store at 10621 Los Alamitos Blvd. For more information call 562-357-4236.

