Los Alamitos Unified School District recently surprised David Moellenkamp, the Los Alamitos High School Director of Choirs, with the news he was selected to represent the District as the Teacher of the Year. Well, good news travels fast as his first period students cheered Moellenkamp on when he entered his classroom.

“This beloved teacher is extraordinary, his choirs have won numerous State and National Championships, and his choir performances are spectacular,” said Superintendent Sherry Kropp. “Hundreds of students are building confidence and friendships, improving performance skills, connecting to the school and community, and having a ton of fun while singing and dancing.”

Los Alamitos High School’s Choirs are six-time National Show Choir Grand Champions under Moellenkamp’s tenure. The award winning choir has been recognized for Outstanding Showmanship, Musicianship, Choreography and Vocal Sound and have competed and performed in Chicago, New York City, Orlando, Nashville, London, Paris and Shanghai.

The members of the famed choral program have been featured performers at the Hollywood Bowl sharing the stage with Kristin Bell, Nick Jonas and John Stamos. They have also appeared on The Queen Latifah Show and have performed with the famed rock bands Journey and Foreigner. This year they appeared in concert once again with Broadway Legend Patti Lupone and will also perform with Kristin Chenoweth for two performances in March. They hosted the world’s largest assembly with the “Mean Stink’s” anti-bulling campaign and were featured performers on NBC’s Today Show and “To the Stage” on the Dance Channel.

Moellenkamp is in his ninth year at Los Alamitos High School. He has instructed Music Education Classes at Cal State Long Beach and has been a guest lecturer at Vanguard University. He also spent 14 summers directing and teaching at Stagedoor Manor in New York and now partners with the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) to offer summer workshops for students. Over 100 of his students have performed on Broadway or starred in major motion pictures. He has presented workshops at the Arizona and Missouri Music Educators All State Conventions and is an adjudicator and clinician for Choral Festivals across the United States and abroad.

In addition, Moellenkamp is the 2016 Kennedy Center Stephen Sondheim Inspirational Teacher of the Year, a finalist for Grammy Teacher of the Year, and was the PTSA Teacher of the Year. In 2015, he was named the Orange County Department of Education Outstanding Secondary Music Educator of the Year. Fame National Show Choir Series awarded him with Aspire Choir Director of the Year, and last year, he was featured in Playbill as one of the most influential educators Inspiring Broadway’s Youth.

This article appeared in the March 1, 2o17 print edition of the News Enterprise.