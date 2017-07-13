In keeping with a long tradition, this years Los Alamitos Girl’s 8U Red All Star team went undefeated this past weekend and won the championship game of the Southern California Eastern District tournament. With the win, the girls qualify for the California State Tournament which will be played in Lancaster the weekend of July 8-9. Pictured from left to right in the front row: Natalie Prophet, Alivia Magallanes, Haley Acosta, Daniella Urzua, Tallulah Ireland, Cameron Gill. Middle row: Brooklyn Montgomery, Morgan Fitzpatrick, Madison Quary, Maya Agatep, Makaya Galindo, Faith Pulsifer. Back row: Kristine Morris, Frank Johnson, Daryll Morris, Sean Ireland and Head Coach Candace Fitzpatrick.

Photo by Michael Clements

This appeared in the June 28, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.