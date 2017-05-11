Los Alamitos High School dance department invites the community to their Spring dance performance – Desktop Drama from May 18-20. Show begins at 7 p.m. nightly and tickets are available at lahs-dance.ticketleap.com.

Through dance, Desktop Drama explores issues that plague current day teenagers in the real world such as peer pressure, cliques, social media bullying, acceptance, and pressure to succeed.

When two teenagers from different cliques meet and fall in love, the students at Powell High School are not very accepting. But through the young couple’s strength, love prevails and is the catalyst for positive change at this clique-centered high school.

They set the example for all and instigate a new era of love and acceptance at Powell.

Don’t miss this all new show from the Los Alamitos High School Dance Program, which could be called a modernized version of Romeo and Juliet meets Grease with a little Westside Story mixed in.

The 260 high school dancers will showcase their hard work they have been putting in since January under the artistic direction of Rikki Jones, Los Alamitos High School Dance Instructor.

Come out and support the local high school dance department.