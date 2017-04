Driven by Joerg Bergmeister, this Porsche 911 GT3 R roars out of turn 6 and north on Pine Ave. Photo by Dave Smithson.

For the driver of this car, race day at the Long Beach Grand Prix was over following a minor crash. Photo by Dave Smithson.

Stuck in the back of the pack during the IMSA race, driver Kevin Estre makes his way up Shoreline Dr. adjacent to the pits in his Porsche 911 RSR. Photo by Dave Smithson.

Driver Robert Hardison, driving a 1968 Lola T70 MkII, powers through turn 6 during Saturday’s race in Long Beach. Photo by Dave Smithson.

Driver Graham Rahal drives his Honda powered Indy car down Shoreline Dr. past the bleachers during Saturday afternoon’s Indy car qualifying session. Rahal had the 6th best time of the day. Photo by Dave Smithson.

Driving in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Cooper, driver Gunnar Jeanette slingshots through turn 6. Jeanette finished 11th in Saturday’s race. Photo by Dave Smithson.

Driver Jon Fogarty cruises through turn 6 in his Porsche 911 GT3 during the Pirelli World Challenge race practice session Saturday morning. He is followed closely by Tim Pappas in a Mercedes AMG GT3. Photo by Dave Smithson.

