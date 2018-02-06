The Cypress High girls soccer team remained unbeaten in league play with wins over Valencia High and Kennedy High. The Centurions held Valencia scoreless for a 1-0 win on Wednesday and then topped rival Kennedy, 2-1, on Friday.

The two wins improved the Centurions’ league record to 6-0-2, wth two games scheduled for this week. Pacifica is sitting atop the league standings at 7-0-1 with the two teams set to conclude the regular season with a game on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Cypress High.

The Centurions are looking for a fifth consecutive league title. They have not lost a league game since February of 2014 at Yorba Linda. The Centurions have not lost a home league game since 2013, to Pacifica.

Cypress and Pacifica each had games on Tuesday (past press time) against teams at the bottom of the standings. Barring an upset loss, Cypress and Pacifica will decide the Empire League championship on Thursday. Cypress was ranked No. 5 in this week’s CIF-SS Division 2 poll, while Pacifica is ranked No. 1 in the Division 3 poll.