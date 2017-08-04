Did you know the Cypress Senior Center lunch program celebrates senior birthdays each month? Last week, on July 17, 2017, the lunch program celebrated July birthdays with cupcakes provided by Vernon Atwood with Right at Home. Lunch is provided by SeniorServ. Many participants celebrated their special day. Cypress residents 60 and up celebrate their birthday with the senior center for free. All others 60 years and older are suggested to make a donation of $3 for lunch. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those under 60 years of age. The Cypress Senior Center is located at 9031 Grindlay St., just south of Lincoln Avenue and about a mile west of Valley View Street in Cypress. For more information please call 714-229-2005. Information about other services at the Cypress Senior Center may also be found on the Cypress Recreation & Community Services’ website at www.cypressca.org.

This appeared in the July 26, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.