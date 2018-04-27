On April 15, Kenny Torres of Cypress was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater Oklahoma.

The ceremony was conducted in Laguna Hills. Kenny wrestled at Bolsa Grande High School in Garden Grove and was an All American at Golden West College. Kenny has coached at several local schools for 30 years. His teams have won multiple league championships. He has coached individual league champions, CIF Champions, Masters Champions and State Placers though out his career.

Recently, the Los Alamitos High School Wrestling Booster Club selected Kenny and his wife to receive the Susan Nelson Award for Dedicated Service to the sport of wrestling. Three years ago the booster club set up an academic scholarship in his name to support athletes wishing to continue their education at the college level.

He was fortunate to see his son awarded one those scholarships this year. Mr. Torres is currently a science and math teacher at The Education Corps charter school in Long Beach.