UnitedHealthcare employees for the fourth year honored America’s veterans and service members this Memorial Day by placing more than 1,800 U.S. flags in front of the company’s California headquarters in Cypress through Memorial Day weekend.

Employees also added pictures and stories of loved ones to memorial walls outside the building to honor their service and sacrifice. Patriotic music was played as employees and members of American Legion Cypress Post 295 shared their personal stories and placed the flags in front of the building. The flags remained in place until May 30.

These photo appeared in the May 31, 2017 print edition of the News Enterprise.